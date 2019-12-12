The actress who played the wife in controversial Peloton holiday commercial suggested some of the criticism of the ad may have come down to a simple reason.

"Honestly, I think it was just my face,'' Monica Ruiz told Hoda Kotb on TODAY Thursday in her first television interview since the ad went viral.

"My eyebrows looked worried I guess. People were like, 'You look scared.' I'm telling you, it was my face, that was the problem, and it just exploded it from there. She looks worried," Ruiz said of her performance.

In the commercial, Ruiz gives a frightened look as she begins her yearlong fitness journey after her husband gives her a Peloton exercise bike for Christmas. The commercial received swift backlash from viewers who saw it as sexist.

Ruiz said on TODAY Thursday that initially, she was hesitant to speak out or do any press about the ad. But she decided to come forward after she saw media outlets publishing bits and pieces of old interviews.

"I just wanted to let everyone know I'm fine," she said. "I'm OK, I'm not in a rehab for mental health anywhere."

As the controversy was unfolding, Ruiz, a mom of two, poked fun at her newfound notoriety in a commercial for Aviation Gin, which is partly owned by actor Ryan Reynolds. In that ad, Ruiz seemed to reprise her character (though the Peloton commercial is never mentioned) and gulps down a cocktail while being comforted by friends.

Ruiz met Reynolds for the first time when he surprised her on TODAY Thursday.

"I feel like I'm in an alternate universe right now," she told Hoda.

Days after the ad came out, Peloton responded to the backlash in a statement. (Disclaimer: NBC News’ parent company Comcast is an investor in Peloton.)

“We constantly hear from our members how their lives have been meaningfully and positively impacted after purchasing or being gifted a Peloton Bike or Tread, often in ways that surprise them,” a company spokesperson told CNBC in an email.

“Our holiday spot was created to celebrate that fitness and wellness journey. While we’re disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by — and grateful for — the outpouring of support we’ve received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate.”