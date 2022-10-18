Paul Flores convicted in ‘96 disappearance, murder of California college student Kristin Smart

A California man has been convicted of killing Kristin Smart, a college student who disappeared in 1996, and his father was found not guilty by a separate jury of disposing of her body.

Paul Flores was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder and faces 25 years to life. His father, Ruben Flores, had been charged with accessory after the fact. He faced up to three years in prison. A spokesperson with the Monterey County Superior Court confirmed the split verdicts Tuesday.

Paul Flores, 45, and his father, 81, had their cases heard simultaneously but were tried by different juries. The verdicts were read back to back Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities have never found Smart’s body. She was legally declared dead in 2002.

Kristin Smart. via FBI

Paul Flores showed no reaction when the guilty verdict came down, according to NBC affiliate KSBY of San Luis Obispo. His father, who was seated behind him, had no visible reaction.

Several of Smart’s relatives were in the courtroom, and her mother and sister cried for several minutes after the reading of the verdicts.

Paul Flores is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 9, KSBY reported.

Prosecutors said Paul Flores killed 19-year-old Smart during an attempted rape on May 25, 1996, in his dorm room at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. He was the last person seen with a very intoxicated Smart, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors alleged that Smart’s body may have been buried under a deck behind Ruben Flores’ home in Arroyo Grande.

Kristen Smart’s disappearance Paul Flores was convicted of killing Kristin Smart during an attempted rape May 25, 1996, at California Polytechnic State University, where they were both students.

Prosecutors say Ruben Flores, Paul Flores' father, disposed her body in his yard before moving it.

Authorities have never found Smart’s body. She was legally declared dead in 2002.

Father and son were long considered suspects but were arrested only in 2021, after the investigation was reactivated.

He was accused of helping bury the student and digging up the remains and moving them years later, prosecutors said.

Paul Flores showed no reaction when the guilty verdict came down, according to NBC affiliate KSBY of San Luis Obispo. His father, who was seated behind him, had no visible reaction.

Several of Smart’s relatives were in the courtroom, and her mother and sister cried for several minutes after the reading of the verdicts.

Paul Flores is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 9, KSBY reported.

He had long been considered a suspect in the killing, but prosecutors arrested him and his father only in 2021, after the investigation was reactivated.

San Luis Obispo Sheriff Ian Parkinson acknowledged missteps by detectives over the years and credited a popular podcast about Smart’s disappearance, called “Your own Backyard,” for helping unearth information and inspiring witnesses to speak with authorities.

Investigators have conducted dozens of searches over two decades, but only recently turned their attention to Ruben Flores’ home, about 12 miles south of Cal Poly.

Behind lattice work under the deck of his large house on a dead-end street off Tally Ho Road, archaeologists working for police in March 2021 found a soil disturbance about the size of a casket and the presence of human blood, prosecutors said.

The blood was too degraded to extract a DNA sample. While a blood expert said it was human blood, the test used did not rule out the possibility of it being from a ferret or ape, though court records said no remains of such an animal were found there.

Attorney James Murphy has sued Ruben Flores on behalf of Smart’s parents and alleged him and unnamed accomplices moved the body four days after investigators searched his house in February 2020. Investigators didn’t conduct their dig beneath the deck until more than a year later.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen ordered the pair to trial after a 22-day preliminary hearing in which he found a “strong suspicion” the father and son committed the crimes they were charged with, and that a grave existed under Ruben Flores’ deck that once held Smart’s remains.

Attorney Harold Mesick, who represents Ruben Flores, previously said the evidence unearthed was ambiguous. He said that soil under the deck had been dumped there after being excavated to lay a foundation nearby.

“It was a hot mess because it’s been previously excavated,” Mesick said. “If we even call it evidence, it is so minimal as to shock the conscience.”

A juror in the Ruben Flores case was dismissed Thursday after telling Judge Jennifer O’Keefe that he had discussed the case for strictly spiritual guidance with his priest because it was causing him stress, KSBY reported.

The juror said he did not discuss specifics of the case. An alternate juror was sworn in, and O’Keefe told the jury to “begin deliberations anew” to catch the juror up, according to KSBY.

Rooyen in March granted a change of venue request determining the defendants could not get a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County, according to KSBY. The cases were tried in Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas.

The prosecution rested its case against the Flores’ men on Sept. 20 — after more than two months of witness testimony, according to The Tribune Newspaper which covers San Luis Obispo County.

KSBY reported attorneys representing the defendants rested their cases on Sept. 27.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.