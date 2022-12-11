Bomb threat forces evacuation of Patti LaBelle concert in Milwaukee

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a Patti LaBelle concert at a theater in Milwaukee later Saturday, the organizers said in a statement.

The R&B superdiva was whisked off the stage by security during her performance, videos posted to social media and verified by NBC News showed.

An announcement can be heard notifying the concertgoers that the theater would be swept by local police before they could leave.

Milwaukee’s Riverside said in a statement that the show was “postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department.”

“We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit,” it added.

The theater was searched by K9 units and no explosives were found, the police told NBC News affiliate WTMJ, adding that there was no threat to the public.

According to the ticketing page, the show began at 9 p.m. ET.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.