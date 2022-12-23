At least 3 killed in Paris shooting

PARIS — At least three people were killed in a shooting in central Paris, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said Friday, Dec. 23, adding that the suspected attacker was known to authorities.

Beccuau told reporters that one person was also in critical condition and two others had been hospitalized with less serious injuries. The suspect was injured during his arrest and had been taken to hospital, she said.

She said that investigators would look into any possible racist element behind the shooting on rue d’Enghien, a busy shopping street in Paris’ 10th arrondissement or district, that was bustling with shoppers ahead of the holiday weekend.

Beccuau’s office opened an investigation for murder and attempted murder.

Security personnel secure the street after several shots were fired along rue d'Enghien in Paris on Dec. 23, 2022. Thomas Samson / AFP - Getty Images

Anti-terrorism prosecutors were in contact with investigators, but had not indicated any sign of a terrorist motive, Beccuau said.

She also said the suspect had a prior police record, including an arrest for attacking migrants living in tents, and that investigators are considering a possible racist motive for the shooting, according to the Associated Press.

The shooting occurred in a Kurdish cultural center and a restaurant and hairdresser nearby, the mayor for the 10th arrondissement, Alexandra Cordebard, told reporters at the scene.

Later, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told a news conference that it was unclear whether the shooter specifically targeted members of the Kurdish community, but “he did clearly go after foreigners.”

He added that government had asked police reinforce protection of Kurdish community sites in the country.

The suspect was a 69-year man who was not known to the police or intelligence services for radicalization or an association with the right-wing, said Darmanin, adding that he acted alone and his motive was unclear.

Paris’ Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted his thanks to security forces for their “swift action.”

“Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama,” he added.

The French capital has been rocked by multiple violent attacks in recent years. In 2020, a middle school teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad was decapitated by a man who was later shot dead by police.

In 2015, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for multiple coordinated gun and bomb attacks on entertainment venues around the city which left 130 dead and 368 wounded.

France remains on alert for terrorism-related violence.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Nancy Ing reported from Paris and Leila Sackur from London.