Where will the next Olympic Games be held?

We'll have to wait two years after the Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremony until the next Olympics, the 2024 Paris Summer Games.

The 2024 Paris Olympics is already promising quite the spectacle, with an opening ceremony on the Seine River via flotilla, and beach volleyball in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

Plus, for the first time, break-dancing will be an Olympic sport.

Where are the next Olympics?

The next Olympics will be held in Paris, which previously hosted the Olympics in 1900 and 1924.

After Paris, the next Winter Olympics will be held in Milan, Italy, in 2026.

When are the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics?

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. Paris time on July 26, with athletes arriving for the parade of nations as a 162-boat flotilla, with spectators able to watch from the banks for free.

What's new in the 2024 Olympics?

One exciting update for 2024: for the first time, the Olympics will include break dancing, also known as breaking. Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing will also return after debuting at the Tokyo Summer Games.

Missing from the 2024 Olympics will be baseball and karate. Baseball returned as an Olympic sport in Tokyo after a 13-year absence, but was removed again from the Paris schedule.

Most events will be held within 10 miles of the Olympic Village, except soccer, which will be played throughout the country, and surfing, which will take place in the French territory of Tahiti.

Skateboarding will take place at the Place de la Concorde, equestrian events at the Château de Versailles.

What is the Paris Olympics mascot?

The Paris Olympics mascot will be unveiled in late 2022.

The Paris Olympics has revealed its logo, which combines the Olympic flame, a gold medal and Marianne, the symbol of the French Republic. The logo went viral, with people saying they saw an angry lady at the grocery store who wants to speak to the manager, the Tinder logo or a French ingenue juggling multiple boyfriends.

When are the next Olympics?

After Beijing, here are the scheduled Olympic host cities: