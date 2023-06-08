IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

At 11, she told Steve Harvey she would be in the 2024 Olympics. Now, her dream is almost reality

Team USA hopeful Konnor McClain has been dreaming big from a young age.

Team USA women’s gymnastics set sights on Paris Olympics 2024

By Lindsay Lowe

When she was just 11, gymnast Konnor McClain predicted she would compete in the 2024 Olympics — and now, at 18, she is closer than ever to making that dream a reality.

McClain, who started doing gymnastics at just 18 months old, has had her sights set on the Olympics for years.

Konnor McClain competes on the balance beam during the Senior Women's 2021 Winter Cup at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
McClain showing off her gymnastics skills at age 11 on "Little Big Shots" (left) and competing in the 2021 Winter Cup (right). YouTube, Getty Images

In 2016, appearing on Steve Harvey’s talent show, “Little Big Shots,” she confidently predicted that she would make it to the 2024 Summer Games — and not only that, she knew exactly which medals she planned to sweep.

“I understand that you are preparing for a big opportunity, what is that?” Harvey asked her on his show.

“Yes, the 2024 Olympics to win the all-around gold medal,” she answered without missing a beat, meaning she planned to win the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor events.

“You know what I think, Konnor?” Harvey said. “I think you’re going to make it.”

Fast forward seven years, and McClain is closer than ever to her Olympic dreams.

She won’t know whether she has qualified for a spot on Team USA until next June after the Olympic team trials, but in the meantime, she is proud of how far she has come.

“It feels incredible. Oh, my gosh, it feels like I’m almost there,” McClain told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie on June 8, joined by two of her fellow Olympic hopefuls, Shilese Jones and Jordan Chiles.

“I’ve been training 17 years for this,” McClain added. “I said on the Steve Harvey show that I wanted to be here, and I’m one year away, so I’m excited.”

McClain, Jones and Chiles made history last August, becoming the first three Black women to sweep the podium at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. 

McClain took home the gold, while Jones won silver and Chiles earned bronze.

“That moment was so unreal,” McClain said.

McClain has experienced personal tragedies in recent years. She lost her father in December 2021 due to COVID-19, and her grandmother passed away a week later.

She also suffered multiple injuries and underwent back surgery earlier this year.

Throughout these difficult times, McClain says she came close to quitting gymnastics.

Now, however, she says she feels motivated again to compete, telling Savannah she is “doing it for myself and my family, and for especially my dad, and just making it through, pushing through.”

