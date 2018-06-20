Parents who lost teenage son to suicide accuse school of protecting bullies

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Connor Tronerud died by suicide at age 15 due to bullying. His parents believe that the bullying against him started during his freshman year, when his mother noticed he was receiving many text messages from unknown numbers. Connor’s mother, Teresa Tronerud, does not feel as though his school did enough to help. Tronerud joins Megyn Kelly TODAY in hopes of raising awareness that could save other families from experiencing the same heartbreak.