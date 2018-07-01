Parents of Parkland victims react to school officer: 'He doesn't get my sympathy'

President Trump called Peterson "a coward" in comments before an appearance on Feb. 23, adding that Peterson "didn't have the courage" and "did a poor job." Peterson, who resigned from his position following the shooting, refuted that characterization in the interview.

He said he was "doing things the whole time," including communicating on his radio with local police.

Max Schacter, whose son Alex, 14, was one of the shooting victims, became openly exasperated watching the interview.

"What was he doing?" Schacter said. "Doing nothing."

Peterson said he remained outside because he believed there was a sniper in the area. He said he didn't know there was an active shooter inside and couldn't tell where the gunshots were coming from.

"It haunts me that I didn't know at that moment, you know, that — those are my kids in there," Peterson said. "I never would have sat there and let my kids get slaughtered."

That struck a chord.

"Don't call them 'my kids,' those were not his kids, OK?'' Guttenberg said. "They were Max's kids, they were my kids."

"He didn't go to a funeral, he's not going to miss a birthday. Unlike Max and I, he won't miss Father's Day," he said.