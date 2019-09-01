On Saturday, at least seven people were killed and 22 others injured after a shooting spree in Odessa, Texas. The suspected gunman was shot and killed by police.

A 17-month-old little girl named Anderson Davis is one of the injured.

A picture of 17-month-old Anderson Davis was shared on a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend, which included an update on the child's condition. gofundme.com

"Words cannot express the emotions we are experiencing after living through the tragic events that unfolded in our home town yesterday afternoon," Anderson's parents, Kelby and Garret Davis, told NBC News in a statement.

"Our hearts are extremely heavy today," they wrote. "Many good, innocent, people lost their lives and were injured yesterday. Please keep all individuals, family, and friends affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers in the days, months, and years to come."

"We are thankful for our beautiful baby girl and look forward to reuniting her at home with her twin brother soon," Anderson Davis' parents said in a statement to NBC News.

"Unfortunately, we cannot take back the tragic events that took place yesterday but now is the time to stand together as Texans, Americans, and most importantly as God’s people as we grieve and overcome this tragedy."

On a GoFundMe page created by a family friend, Anderson's mother revealed that the child was shot in the face by the gunman. This caused her to have shrapnel in her chest, a hole through her bottom lip and tongue and her front teeth knocked out.

GoFundMe verified the page's authenticity to NBC News and confirmed the fundraising site is working with the campaign organizer to ensure funds are sent directly to the family

In their written statement, Kelby and Garret Davis also thanked those who have offered their support to them during this trying time.

"The amount of love and support we have received from family, friends, and complete strangers is overwhelming," they continued. "We are forever grateful for all of your thoughts, prayers, support, and donations. We ask for your continued prayers through this time of healing."

They added: "By the grace of God, Anderson is expected to make a full recovery."

"We praise God for walking beside us during this time and our prayers go out to all of the families that are walking this same walk," her parents concluded. "We hurt so badly for the families whose loved ones didn't survive this tragedy."