Paramedic responds to fire at own home that killed his daughter

A veteran paramedic responded to a call about a house fire at his own address and where he found firefighters rescuing his daughter, who had become trapped in the home.

Eddie Thomas gave his daughter CPR for cardiac arrest at the scene on Tuesday morning in Alamance County, North Carolina, but Candice Wynn, 40, later died of her injuries after being taken to a local hospital, according to the Altamahaw-Ossipee Fire Department.

"I said it, I’d be a wreck out there," Fire Chief Edward Lipscomb Jr. told a local Fox affiliate. "Eddie never missed a beat, and that’s the kind of guy he is, he did everything he could."

Thomas, a 30-year paramedic in Alamance County, was the only paramedic on the scene and rushed to treat his daughter in front of the house, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help raise money for Thomas and his family.

"This is the absolute definition of the worst case scenario ever imaginable for anyone in public safety," Paul McNabb, a fellow paramedic with Alamance County, wrote on the fundraiser page.

"We’re family, and it’s heartbreaking to see that, and as a parent, I can’t imagine what he’s going through," Lipscomb said.

The fire is still under investigation, according to the Altamahaw-Ossipee Fire Department.