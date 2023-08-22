Rescue underway as 2 teachers, 6 kids stranded in cable car 900 feet in the air in Pakistan

Two children have been rescued by helicopter and six other people, including four students, remain trapped in a cable car dangling by a single line hundreds of feet above a ravine in Pakistan, officials said.

Two school teachers and six students were crossing a deep ravine in Alai, in the remote mountainous district of Battagram, around 7 a.m. local time on Aug. 22 when one of the two ropes in their cable car broke down and stranded them, the regional police chief of Battagram, Tahir Ayub Khan, told NBC News.

People watch as an army soldier rappels from a helicopter during a rescue mission to recover people stuck in a cable car in a mountainous area in Battagram, Pakistan. AFP via Getty Images

After two failed rescue attempts, two children were rescued via helicopter by military personnel on a third attempt, a spokesman for the rescue department told NBC News.

Officials at the district headquarters didn't learn about the incident until 9:30 a.m. local time, more than two hours after the group became stranded, the head of the rescue mission told NBC News.

A rescue official at the site told Reuters the car is trapped about 900 feet above ground.

"We immediately sent our rescue team, but it took more than five hours to arrive there,” rescue official Shariq Riaz Khattak told NBC News.

Two operations to rescue the students and teachers by helicopter failed before a third operation was launched, Manzoor Ahmad, an official in the Battagram district administration, told NBC News.

Top officials from the Pakistan Army's Special Services Group (SSG) are in the area to supervise the rescue mission, according to Ahmad.

This is a breaking news story. Check back soon for updates.