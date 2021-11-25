Padma Lakshmi, Marcus Samuelsson and others pay tribute to baker Sylvia Weinstock

Fans are giving thanks to a legendary wedding cake designer this week.

After celebrity baker Sylvia Weinstock, 91, died Monday, November 22, at her New York City home, fans took to social media to share their fondest memories of her.

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi shared a throwback photo of her cutting a Weinstock cake during her 2004 wedding to ex-husband Salman Rushdie.

"So sorry the incredible Sylvia Weinstock has passed," Lakshmi wrote. "I loved her so!"

One fan replied, "Oh no, I absolutely loved her. I still remember on the Netflix show 'Nailed It' when she tried to nick one of the pans from the back and I was in hysterics," and another said, "may she rest in peace."

Weinstock, who was known as the "Queen of Cakes", made extravagant cakes for celebrities such as Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Sofía Vergara. One way to know that you were biting into one of her delicious desserts was to find Weinstock's signature black oval glasses that she placed somewhere on the cake.

Sylvia Weinstock attends The Art Of Cake-Decorating: A Master Class With Sylvia Weinstock during the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival at The St. Regis Bal Harbour on February 23, 2014 in Miami, Florida. Manny Hernandez / Getty Images

The baker was famous for despising fondant, and in every single one of her creations she made sure to replace the popular icing with something else, which was most likely buttercream.

Chefs like Marcus Samuelsson, who helms the Red Rooster kitchen in Harlem, New York, was particularly sad to hear of Weinstock's passing. "She launched her culinary career at 50. What a lesson in following your dreams," he tweeted. "She’s an inspiration to all!"

Bill Gates' 25-year-old daughter, Jennifer Gates, also took to Instagram to remember the icon. Gates shared a beautiful photo of her and husband Nayel Nassar on their wedding day looking at one of Weinstock's cakes.

"Getting to know this incredible woman, pioneer and baking legend was the biggest blessing," Gates wrote. "Sylvia, your zest for life, passion, creativity, and generosity will never be forgotten. We will be forever grateful for the gift you gave us in designing our dream wedding cake with @ladureeus."

