Over 220,000 smoke alarms recalled for risk of failing to alert people to a fire

Several popular smoke alarms are being recalled over concerns they don't properly alert people to the presence of a fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

Kidde, which makes the TruSense smoke alarm and a combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarm is recalling as many as 226,000 units. The company alerted its followers on Instagram and urged them to read the CPSC bulletin for more information.

While no incidents or injuries have been reported, the recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution.

Customers can check to see if their Kidde smoke alarm is included in the recall by checking the model number on the back of their device. The recall impacts Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms, according to the bulletin.

Additionally, only alarms with the TruSense logo or "AMBER=FAULT" printed on the front are included in the recall.

Multiple Kidde smoke alarm units are being recalled, including some under their 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 model lines. CPCC

The alarms were sold at many retailers, including Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other stores nationwide between May 2019 and September 2020 for between $10 and $70. Customers may have also purchased one of the effected alarms online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com or other retailers.

Customers are advised to contact Kidde toll-free at 844-796-9972 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday or online at www.kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com or www.kidde.com in order to receive a free replacement.

In the meantime, one alarm is better than no alarm. The CPSC recommends people keep using the recalled alarms until they can install a replacement.

This isn't the first time Kidde alarms have been subject to a recall. In 2018, approximately 452,000 Kidde smoke alarms sold in the U.S. were recalled, also because the devices may not alert customers to a potential fire.