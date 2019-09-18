A group of beachgoers teamed up with firefighters and marine biologists to save six orcas that had washed up on the shore in Argentina.

The whales, which weigh up to 6 tons, were placed back into the water, although one of them didn’t survive.

Authorities in the area say they don’t know why the orcas beached themselves and that none of them appeared sick.

A boat helped guide the whales back into the water in order to make sure they would stay there and not return to the beach.