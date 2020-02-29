Oprah Winfrey takes a scary tumble during tour stop in Los Angeles

Oprah Winfrey took a scary tumble during the most recent stop on her "Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour.

The 66-year-old media mogul and philanthropist was in the middle of talking about wellness and keeping your life balanced when she lost her footing.

“Wellness to me means all things in balance,” she said on stage moments before her fall. “And balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times.”

During her speech, her shoes appeared to give and she tumbled down to the floor on the stage. Luckily, she recovered after the fall and let the crowd at The Forum know that she was okay.

"Wrong shoes!" she joked shortly after the fall, opting to go barefoot after the incident.

Winfrey had a good attitude about the moment and seemed to be in good health on stage for the rest of her appearance.

“It’s nice to be talking about balance and fall,” she told the sold-out crowd.

Jennifer Lopez was set to be Winfrey's guest on the Los Angeles stop of the tour, even asking her fans on Twitter for some crowd-sourced questions for Lopez to answer during the show.

Other guests on "Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour included Kate Hudson, Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tina Fey.