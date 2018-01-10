Oprah Winfrey shares devastating video of property damaged by mudslides

share tweet pin email

Many Americans may still be buzzing about Oprah Winfrey’s presidential prospects following her rousing speech at the Golden Globes, but the media mogul is focusing on a more immediate issue: flooding and mudslides in Southern California.

Winfrey, 63, took to Instagram to share photos and videos of her home in Montecito, Calif., which has been damaged by the natural disaster.

“What a day! Praying for our community again in Santa Barbara,” she wrote. Winfrey included a photo of a nearby gas fire, video of a helicopter rescuing her neighbor and footage of her walking through her backyard, knee-deep in mud.

“There used to be a fence right here. That’s my neighbor’s house, devastated. Debris is everywhere,” Winfrey says in one of the videos.

She captioned the clip, “Thanks everyone for your prayers and concern. My property is fine. Some mud and minor damage that pales in comparison to what my neighbors are going thru.”

Earlier this week, a storm pounded Santa Barbara County with heavy rains. Authorities said at least 13 people have died and 28 were injured as a result of the rain and flooding.

Montecito — home to a number of celebrities — was one of the hardest-hit areas. Several stars who live in the area took to social media to offer their support, including Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres.

“Mourning the dead in our little town tonight. Praying for the survivors and preparing for whatever may come,” said Lowe on Twitter. He also wrote, "Media talking about @OPRAH 'maybe' running for President in 3 years. Meanwhile, AS WE SPEAK, her Montecito home’s a staging ground for helicopter rescues. Priorities? Anyone?"

This is not a river. This is the 101 freeway in my neighborhood right now. Montecito needs your love and support. pic.twitter.com/jRNCBrp4b5 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 9, 2018

DeGeneres posted a photo of her neighborhood with the caption, “This is not a river. This is the 101 freeway in my neighborhood right now. Montecito needs your love and support.”

Last month, as the California wildfires threatened her community, Winfrey used social media to thank firefighters for their bravery. In one tweet she noted that she'd evacuated her dogs.