US Olympic swimmer Klete Keller pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot case

Two-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single criminal charge related to his participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

Keller’s plea to obstructing an official proceeding came after prosecutors in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., agreed to dismiss six other criminal charges that he was hit with in February.

Kelly was seen on a video posted on Twitter showing him in the Capitol wearing a jacket with the letters “USA” on its back during the insurrection.

The crowd that Keller was in shoved against cops trying to clear the Rotunda in the center of the Capitol.

Keller will be sentenced at a later date. The charge that he pleaded to has a recommended sentence of between 21 and 27 months in prison, but a judge is not bound to sentence him within that range.

The Jan. 6 riot began shortly after then-President Donald Trump urged supporters at a rally outside of the White House to fight against the confirmation of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Thousands of Trump backers soon after swarmed in and around the Capitol, where a joint session of Congress was certifying the Biden win.

Hundreds of people have been arrested on charges related to the riot.

Keller swam for three U.S. Olympic teams, winning golds in the 4x200-meter relay team event in Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008. He won silver in the same event at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

This story originally appeared on CNBC.