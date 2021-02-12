Olympic swimmer Klete Keller indicted on additional charges in Capitol riot

Olympic swimmer Klete Keller was indicted on additional charges over his alleged role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Thetwo-time gold medal winner, 38, was initially charged by federal authorities in January with three crimes: obstructing law enforcement, violent entry and disorderly conduct, and entering a restricted building.

On Wednesday, a grand jury returned a new indictment charging him with seven crimes, including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Calls to numbers listed for Keller were not returned Friday and his attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

A video posted on Twitter by a Townhall Media reporter showed Keller inside the Capitol with a group of President Donald Trump's supporters on Jan. 6. In the video, the crowd pushed against police officers who were trying to clear the Rotunda.

Keller was seen in the footage wearing his "USA" jacket. No video has emerged of Keller's participating in any of the violent acts in the Capitol.

Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, said in a January statement that she condemned the "actions of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol." USA Swimming released a statement expressing similar sentiments.

Keller, who was a teammate of Michael Phelps, has not publicly addressed his alleged participation at the Capitol.

The athlete was last registered as a member of USA Swimming in 2008. After stepping away from the sport, he worked as an independent contractor for the Colorado Springs real estate agency Hoff & Leigh but resigned last month.

More than 200 people have been charged in the riot, which took place after pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol in protest of the Electoral College vote affirming Joe Biden's presidential victory.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com.