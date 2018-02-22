Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Long before his breakout performance in Pyeongchang, U.S. Olympic skater Adam Rippon was on thin ice.

The 28-year-old figure skater — who became an inspiration to many as the first openly gay athlete to medal at the Winter Olympics by winning a bronze in the team event — told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that he struggled outside the rink earlier in his career to keep his Olympic dream alive.

Team USA figure skater and bronze medalist Adam Rippon made a big splash at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang. Harry How / Getty Images

"Six years ago, I had no money to my name. I was living in my coach's basement. I just leased a car and I got a letter in the mail saying that my credit was so bad that they needed to take the car back," Rippon told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin.

"My coach co-signed on the lease so that I could keep the car and he said: 'I trust you. And I trust that you're going to work hard.'"