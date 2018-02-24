Olympian Chloe Kim and Jimmy Fallon surprise fans with hilarious photobombs

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Sure, snowboarder Chloe Kim's patented 1080s won her a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. But the 17-year-old Sports Illustrated cover star has equally impressive skills when it comes to photobombing.

Kim joined Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" Wednesday night and was enlisted in pranking visitors at 30 Rock.

For the skit, unsuspecting fans were offered the chance to take pictures on an Olympic-themed medal podium. As the photographer's camera snapped, Kim, sporting the gold medal she won in Pyeongchang, and Fallon crept in to make goofy poses in the background — including one with Fallon in a blond wig and a knockoff gold medal.

Only after the pics were taken did the mischievous duo reveal themselves to the squealing delight of their victims. They then took proper photos with their fans.

Kim seemed as calm on national television as she did on the halfpipe. The California native, after all, is someone who went for — and landed — difficult back-to-back 1080s on her final run, despite having already secured the win. Why'd she do it?

"I knew I could do better," she explained on Wednesday's "Tonight Show." "I think I'm just really competitive with myself, so if I know I can do better I'm going to do everything I can to do the best I can."

Clearly, that extends to the art of photobombing, too.