We finally know what it takes to break the Olympic cardboard beds in Tokyo

It was only a matter of time before the cardboard beds at the Olympics were put to the test.

In a viral TikTok posted Monday, Israeli baseball player Ben Wanger and eight fellow Olympians tested the bed capacity in Tokyo by jumping on the frame.

Wanger, who plays for the American baseball team the Lancaster Barnstormers in Pennsylvania, starts the video by jumping on the bed alone.

He is then joined one by one by his teammates, counting as they go.

Team Israel's Ben Wanger posted the viral TikTok Monday from the Olympic Village. @bwangah / TikTok

Under the weight of nine male athletes, the bed and mattress finally begin to collapse.

Olympic cardboard bed breaks under the weight of nine people. @bwangah / TikTok

The beds in this year's Olympic Village have been a hot topic of conversation after a U.S. track and field member started the rumor that the cardboard bed frames were too weak to support sex.

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes



Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports.



I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

Other athletes speculated that the cardboard bed frames might have something to do with preventing the spread of COVID-19.

In reality, the beds were created as a sustainability measure.

In January 2020, Olympics organizers told the Associated Press that they were planning to create cardboard beds that could be recycled at the conclusion of the Games.

And despite being made of cardboard, the beds aren't flimsy. Takashi Kitajima, the general manager of the Athletes Village, told AP at the time, that the beds can support 440 pounds and insisted they would be "stronger than wooden beds."

