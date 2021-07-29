Olympians are doing this sweet gesture to show their team spirit

The Olympics look very different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic — and the medal ceremony is no different.

This year, the official plan is "sort of DIY medal ceremony," according to NBC's Tom Llamas in July. The coveted gold, silver and bronze medals are brought to the Olympians on a tray, and the athletes are expected to pick up the medal themselves and place it around their own neck.

Several athletes have put their own personal touch on the meaningful moment. Teammates and partners have been photographed giving each other medals on the podium.

United States swimmer Katie McLaughlin of Team United States places a silver medal around the neck of Katie Ledecky of Team United States after the Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final. Tom Pennington / Getty Images

In a normal year, the victorious Olympians will stand on a three-tiered podium while someone places a medal around their neck.

Archers Svetlana Gomboeva, Elena Osipova, and Ksenia Perova of Team ROC stand on the podium while they receive their silver medals for the Women's Team competition. Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

That tradition, which began in the 1960 Olympics in Rome, Italy, has become a staple of the Games.

Japan's Jun Mizutani receives his gold medal from teammate Japan's Mima Ito on the podium during the mixed doubles table tennis medal ceremony. Jung Yeon-Je / AFP via Getty Images

The pandemic has also forced the medal ceremonies to be a little more restrained: Athletes are asked to avoid contact like high-fiving and hugging, but the excitement still shines through.

Dirver Jennifer Abel makes sure to Melissa Citrini Beaulieu's hair out of the way after putting her medal around her neck. Rick Madonik / Toronto Star via Getty Images

Athletes are also masked while standing on the podium before briefly taking their mask off for an individual photo opportunity.

Gold medalists Qian Yang and Haoran Yang of Team China place their medals on each other following the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team finals. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

One long-lasting tradition that the pandemic hasn't yet changed? Athletes have still been photographed biting the edges of their medals.

Yamato Fujita gives Yukiko Ueno of Team Japan her gold medal after defeating Team United States 2-0 in the Softball Gold Medal Game. Koji Watanabe / Getty Images

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach told TODAY in July that the organization supported any rule that helped the Games run safely and smoothly.

Gymnasts Denis Abliazin, David Belyavskiy, Artur Dalaloyan and Nikita Nagornyy of Team ROC receive their gold medals during the medal ceremony after the Men's Team Final. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

“We have said from the very beginning one principle," Bach said. "This is that yes, we want to organize this Olympic Games, but we want to organize it in a safe and secure way for everybody.”

Gold medalists Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis of Team Romania place their medals round each others necks during the medal ceremony for the Women's Double Sculls Final A. Naomi Baker / Getty Images

As of Thursday night, the United States has racked up 38 medals, including 14 gold, 14 silver, and 10 bronze.

Basketball player Kelsey Plum of the USA Women's National 3x3 Team receives a gold metal from teammate Stefanie Dolson. Stephen Gosling / NBAE via Getty Images

The next runner-up is China, with 31 total medals, including 15 gold. In third place is the Russian Olympic Committee, with 28 total medals.