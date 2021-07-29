Olympians are doing this sweet gesture to show their team spirit

This year, the official plan is "sort of DIY medal ceremony," according to NBC's Tom Llamas in July. The coveted gold, silver and bronze medals are brought to the Olympians on a tray, and the athletes are expected to pick up the medal themselves and place it around their own neck.
Several athletes have put their own personal touch on the meaningful moment. Teammates and partners have been photographed giving each other medals on the podium.
In a normal year, the victorious Olympians will stand on a three-tiered podium while someone places a medal around their neck.
That tradition, which began in the 1960 Olympics in Rome, Italy, has become a staple of the Games.
The pandemic has also forced the medal ceremonies to be a little more restrained: Athletes are asked to avoid contact like high-fiving and hugging, but the excitement still shines through.
Athletes are also masked while standing on the podium before briefly taking their mask off for an individual photo opportunity.