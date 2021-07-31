Olympian Raven Saunders turns heads in eye-catching face mask

Olympian Raven Saunders is nicknamed “The Hulk,” but on Friday she looked more like “The Joker” during the shot put qualifying round.

The 25-year-old track and field athlete turned heads with her face mask resembling the “Batman” character “The Joker” who is known for his signature red lips and devilish grin. Saunders completed her look by dyeing her hair half green and half purple.

Raven Saunders is advancing to the women's shot put final after finishing in third in the Olympic qualification round Friday. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

“​​That mask and eye protection is strong right there!” wrote a Twitter user. “Gives me something to aspire to!”

“I want this mask/glasses combo,” commented another user.

In addition to her dramatic look, the Charleston, South Carolina native impressed on the field by logging the longest throw in her group of 19.22 meters (over 21 yards), securing her place in Saturday's final.

“The Hulk” will go for the gold in a field of 12 which includes China's Gong Lijiao, who recorded a throw of 19.46 meters during Friday's qualifying rounds.

According to Reuters, the International Olympic Committee has required athletes to wear protective face masks at all Olympic venues — indoors and outdoors — in Tokyo, including during medal ceremonies. However, they can take them off for pictures.

Other Team USA athletes’ face masks at the Tokyo Olympics have garnered plenty of buzz for their wicked style resembling a couple of other notorious anti-heroes.

“What’s with the Bane/Hannibal Lecter masks Americans are wearing on the medal stands?” a Twitter user wrote. “They’re huge! (…I want one.)”

Saunders is no stranger to making bold choices when it comes to her look, from rocking platinum blonde hair to sporting a sizzling red crop.

Saunders at the women's shot put final during day six of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships on August 9, 2017. Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

There's no doubt the 25-year-old has lots of personal flair. Jorge Luis Alvarez Pupo / Getty Images

This isn’t the first time she’s made a bold face mask choice either. Saunders donned a green Hulk-inspired mask at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Saunders' masks have been eye-catching for sure! Patrick Smith / Getty Images

The athlete told the Associated Press the masks have certainly drawn attention.

“I get looks. I get lots of looks,” Saunders said. “I don’t know if people were intending it or thinking I was crazy, but I get lots of looks.”