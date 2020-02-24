Sign up for our newsletter

A legend is born!

An 84-year-old woman just sank a 94-foot putt during a basketball game — a feat that even PGA pros would envy.

Mary Ann Wakefield drained the putt during an entertainment break at an Ole Miss men's basketball game over the weekend, nailing the contest to win a free car. She looked calm and focused as she lined up the shot and the crowd watched with bated breath as the ball rolled across the court to a hole marked by an American flag.

When she sank the putt, the crowd exploded in cheers and gave her a standing ovation.

She looked stunned at first but soon began beaming and waving at the crowd between hugs from Tony the Landshark, the mascot of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Wakefield won a 2020 Nissan Altima from Mississippi's Cannon Motors for her unbelievable putt, not to mention instant fame and glory (and a spot as Hoda's "Morning Boost")!

The video of the amazing moment, shared by Ole Miss Athletics,has racked up more than 21,000 likes on Twitter and notes of congratulation have been pouring in for Wakefield.

“I’d still be on tour with Mary Ann Wakefield putting for me,” former PGA pro Kyle Thompson joked.

“Congrats to Mary Ann! What an incredible moment,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter tweeted. “Enjoy your new car.”

The Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Ole Miss Rebels 103-78 during Saturday’s game, but it’s safe to say that Wakefield scored the biggest win of the night!