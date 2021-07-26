There are few gymnasts who could draw a standing ovation in an empty arena, but eight-time Olympian Oksana Chusovitina received a warm reception from her competitors and judges after competing on vault in the fourth subdivision of the women's artistic gymnastics qualifications.

The 46-year-old has competed in every Olympics since 1992 and has represented the Soviet Union, Germany and Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan's Oksana Chusovitina has officially competed at her EIGHTH Olympic Games.



At 46 years old, she competed for one last time and received a standing ovation from her competitors. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/qJgPTWICAD — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2021

Chusovitina competed for Uzbekistan in Tokyo and was selected to be the flag bearer for the opening ceremony, though she did not walk due to her competition starting so soon after.

Standing ovation and not a dry eye in the house for the #ArtisticGymnastics legend Oksana Chusovitina 🇺🇿 as she takes her final @Olympics bow. The 46-year-old today became an 8⃣-time Olympian, competing on Vault for the last time at @Tokyo2020 ❤️#Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/fjm3QNiK21 — FIG (@gymnastics) July 25, 2021

Born in 1975, the veteran gymnast has been competing since before most of the gymnasts competing in Tokyo were born. Chuso, as she is affectionately called by the gymnastics community, is a legend of the sport not only for her longevity but also her continued success. She won her first Olympic medal, a gold, in the 1992 team competition and added a silver on vault in Beijing.

During qualifications, Chusovitina competed two vaults with the goal of qualifying to the event final. Her average score of 14.166 was not high enough to place among the top eight and advance, but her appearance at these Olympics remains historic. She has indicated that Tokyo would be her last Games and seemed to give an emotional farewell after competing, but if the past eight Olympics are any indication, you should never count Chuso out.

A version of this story originally appeared on NBCOlympics.com.

Related: