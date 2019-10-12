Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a Ohio photographer and mom of four. Victoria Schafer, 44, was in a state park photographing high school seniors on Labor Day weekend when a 74-pound log fell 75 feet off a cliff, hitting and killing her.

"Victoria always had a heart for others," her sister, Cathy Muth, told TODAY in an emailed statement. "Whether it was her work in human resources or her photography, her talent lied in seeing the best in others and helping to bring it out in them."

Her death leaves behind her husband of 21 years, Fritz, and four children: John, 19, Emily, 17, Maddie, 16, and Grace, 13.

"She picked up photography — as most parents do — when she started a family." Victoria Schafer Photography

Schafer owned her own photography business.

"Victoria became a photographer after spending several years in the corporate world," Muth explained. "She picked up photography — as most parents do — when she started a family. She had an artistic and creative ability all her life, and I think photography was her way of expressing that talent. It was a hobby that became a career opportunity for her, which she took."