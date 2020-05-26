'This is for you': School bus drivers find creative way to honor Class of 2020

The bus drivers for Ohio's Loveland City School District are wishing their graduating seniors good luck in the best way they know how.

A viral video from last week captured a bird's-eye view of their special tribute: a fleet of 22 buses arranged to spell out "2020." With schools across the country canceling commencement ceremonies due to the coronavirus crisis, administrators and parents alike have tried to find creative ways to make students still feel special, from drive-thru diploma handouts to wave parades.

"It’s graduation week! Here’s a special message from our bus drivers to the Class of 2020!" the school district captioned the clip on Facebook, which has been watched almost 4,000 times.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"This is so awesome and really touching!! Thank you for your dedication!!" commented one user on the video.

"Thank you to the drivers. They have the hardest job of all, and I am a retired teacher," wrote another.

"Loveland really comes out for their students," added a third.

In a release published on the school district's website, bus driver Jennifer Bloom Bowman explained the inspiration behind the gesture.

"Some of us have been around long enough to transport these kids since kindergarten, and some of us have only been working with the district for a few years, but the one thing we all have in common is the love for our students," she said. "This is a huge accomplishment and anyway we can show them some love, we will do it. So here's to the Class of 2020. Your bus drivers are proud of all of you."

Fellow driver Michele Winter added that each student "will always hold a special place" in their hearts.

"Every story, every hug, every laugh and every tear with them are memories and sometimes even lessons. To the kids of the past, the present and the future, this is for you!"