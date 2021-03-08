Ohio college student dies after alleged hazing incident

An Ohio college student who was in critical condition after an alleged fraternity hazing incident has died, his family's attorney said Sunday.

"The death of Stone Foltz is a tragedy. He was a beloved son, brother, and grandson," Sean Alto, the family’s attorney, said in a statement. "At this time we are gathering all of the facts leading to his untimely death and we have no interest in commenting on speculation."

Foltz was being kept alive so his organs could be donated, which the family had agreed to "so that others may have a second chance at life," Alto's statement said.

Stone Foltz. Courtesy Foltz Family

Foltz, 20, a sophomore at Bowling Green State University and a new member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, was allegedly hazed Thursday during an initiation event where he was made to drink alcohol, school officials said.

In the wake of the incident, Bowling Green State University placed the fraternity on interim suspension Friday as it investigates. On Saturday, the school said it was temporarily "suspending all new member intake processes and on- and off-campus social events” for Greek fraternity and sorority organizations.

Pi Kappa Alpha’s national office said it placed the Bowling Green chapter on administrative suspension and advised its leader to cooperate with law enforcement.

“The Fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind,” it said in a statement.

Foltz graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in Delaware, Ohio, north of Columbus, in 2019.

Andrew Miller, the superintendent of the Buckeye Valley Local School District said in a statement Sunday that "Stone was a friend to everyone who was blessed to know him."

"The Buckeye Valley community mourns the loss of this amazing young person," the statement said.

The news of Foltz's condition comes after a 19 year-old college student, Adam Oakes, was found dead on the morning of Feb. 27 after a fraternity hazing incident at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.