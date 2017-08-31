O.J. Simpson's kept in touch with all of his kids while in prison, according to friend

share tweet pin email

One month after O.J. Simpson was granted parole, he now has the goal of spending time with his family, all of whom he's stayed in touch with, according to a friend, during his time in prison.

TODAY Tom Scotto and O.J. Simpson at Scotto's wedding.

"(O.J) talks with all of his children, and that is a fact," Tom Scott, Simpson's close friend, told NBC News.

Scotto spoke with NBC's Andrea Canning earlier this summer to describe more of what O.J.'s life could look like once he is released.

"(O.J.) wants to play golf, see his family, and hang out with his friends, the very few friends he has," Scotto said.

Simpson is expected to try and resume a normal life as early as October 1, when he could walk out of prison after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence at a medium-security prison for an armed heist at a Las Vegas hotel.

Speaking to what life after being behind bars may look like for Simpson, Scotto told Canning, "We kind of want to move instead of backwards."