Get an inside look at Notre Dame Cathedral’s restoration 4 years after devastating fire

More than four years after a devastating fire destroyed much of Notre Dame Cathedral, restoration work on the building is nearing completion.

The medieval landmark, parts of which date back more than 800 years, is expected to be fully restored by Christmas 2024. NBC’s Keir Simmons was recently given special access to the cathedral in Paris to check out the restoration efforts, including a visit to the reconstructed spire.

The cathedral's ceiling is now largely repaired. TODAY

The cathedral’s original spire came crashing down during the April 2019 blaze, which burned for hours and engulfed much of the cathedral’s wooden roof. Meanwhile, the structure’s famous rose windows and bell towers remained standing.

The cathedral's original spire toppled during the 2019 fire. TODAY

A rooster weathervane that had topped the famous spire was feared to be lost, but it was remarkably found intact in the rubble.

Now, a replacement golden rooster, reimagined as a phoenix rising from the ashes, has been installed atop the restored spire.

The new rooster, reimagined as a phoenix, a symbol of rebirth, was installed on Dec. 16. Gaspard Flamand / AFP via Getty Images

The rooster is also a reliquary, containing relics including pieces of what is said to be the Crown of Thorns.

In a recent ceremony, the new rooster weathervane was blessed before it was airlifted to the top of the new spire.

“It was a very emotional and symbolic moment,” said Philippe Jost, head of the restoration efforts for Notre Dame.

Timber was airlifted to replace the cathedral's missing roof. TODAY

Carpenters trained using medieval tools and techniques have shaped the new roof timbers, which have been airlifted into place. The large hole in the cathedral’s roof has also been repaired.

Workers have been busy cleaning the cathedral's stone interiors. TODAY

The cathedral’s ancient stone is being cleaned as part of the restoration process.

Multiple statues from the original cathedral survived the fire and have been restored. TODAY

Statues rescued from the fire are also being restored, and new gargoyles are being sculpted.

Donations to aid in the Notre Dame restoration efforts have poured in from around the world, including $30 million from United States donors, Jost said.