Nonprofit group founder, teen daughter among 4 killed in fiery Georgia plane crash

A fiery plane crash near Atlanta on Friday killed four people, including the founder of a children's nonprofit group and his teenage daughter, officials said Monday.

Jonathan D. Rosen, 47, and his daughter, Allison, 14, died in the crash at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, according to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officials identified the other victims as 13-year-old Julia Smith and 42-year-old Lauren Harrington.

The plane crashed shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The aircraft was headed to Houston, a spokeswoman with the agency said.

Rosen was the CEO of Entaire Global Companies, a financial services holding company specializing in retirement planning and wealth creation. He had a passion for raising awareness on the importance of financial literacy for children, according to the JDR Family Foundation website. He launched the foundation in 2009. Its mission is to “educate and empower children with the financial education to building wealthy habits for a lifetime,” the website said.

Rosen's company acknowledged his passing and along with the death of his daughter in a statement on its website.

"It is with a heavy heart that we had to say goodbye to Jonathan as he was taken from this world too soon. Jonathan David Rosen, 47, together with his daughter, Allie Rosen died unexpectedly on October 8, 2021. They both made the world a better place and will be missed by many. We hope that you will help us carry on his legacy," the statement said.

Relatives for the victims could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

A preliminary report on the crash is expected 15 days after it occurred, the NTSB said. Investigations involving fatalities take between 12 and 24 months, according to the NTSB.

The plane was a 1978, six-seater Cessna P210N Centurion, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jonathan Rosen was the plane’s pilot and owner, the newspaper reported.

Video and images from the crash site showed a charred plane off to the side of a runway. Witness Keith Berry told NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta that he was taking photographs of planes when he saw the crash.

"I was shooting a plane that was on the runway, and that's when you see the plane kind of bounce and flip over, and I put the camera down really quick because I couldn't believe what I saw," he said. "It flipped over and just that quick it was on fire. I never saw it come out of the sky. I figured they were trying to take off and not landing," Berry said.

NTSB investigator Daniel Boggs told the news station that the plane was full of fuel, resulting in the fire that incinerated the aircraft in a matter of minutes.

Though Boggs said the plane had recently undergone a modification, from a Continental engine to a Rolls Royce turbine engine, he did not say that the modification was suspected as a cause of the crash. The modification was done by O&N Aircraft Modifications, a California company, according to WXIA.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.