With no big winner, Powerball jackpot expected to grow to $1 billion

With no winners reported, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot of roughly $825 million was expected to grow to an estimated $1 billion by Monday’s drawing, officials said.

No ticket matched all five numbers of 19-31-40-46-57 and the Powerball, 23, Powerball officials said early Sunday.

With no big winner, the jackpot that’s been rolling over since early August will expand anew until Monday night’s drawing, when it’s expected to be an estimated $1 billion, officials said.

A lottery ticket display at a market in Prospect, Pennsylvania, shows the jackpot amount for the Oct. 29, 2022, drawing of the Powerball lottery. Keith Srakocic / AP

Organizers said the expanding jackpot has drawn more purchases of the game’s $2 tickets. “A Powerball jackpot this size has a lot of people dreaming big,” Drew Svitko, group product chair of Powerball, said in the statement Saturday.

Saturday’s estimated $825 jackpot was the largest Powerball prize of 2022 so far, organizers said. And it was the second largest overall, next to the nearly 1.6 billion jackpot shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee after a drawing on Jan. 13, 2016.

Now, Monday night’s jackpot takes over as the second-largest and marks only the second time in the game’s 30 history that the “advertised jackpot” has reached $1 billion, Powerball said.

On Aug. 3, a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win the last Powerball jackpot to pay. The ticket was worth $206.9 million.