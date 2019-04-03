Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 3, 2019, 2:41 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Actress Lauren London, the longtime girlfriend of rapper Nipsey Hussle, has spoken out for the first time since his death on Sunday with a message of heartbreak.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was fatally shot Sunday in front of The Marathon Clothing, the store he founded in Los Angeles. Hours after the Los Angeles Police Department arrested the shooting suspect on Tuesday, London wrote an emotional Instagram post mourning her loss.

"I am completely lost,'' she wrote. "I’ve lost my best friend/My sanctuary/My protector/My soul ... I’m lost without you/We are lost without you babe/I have no words."

London and Hussle, 33, an Eritrean-American whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, told GQ they first met at his clothing store before beginning a five-year relationship and having a son together, 2-year-old Kross Asghedom.

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. WireImage

London received messages of support from around the entertainment world on her Instagram post.

"We love and support you and the kids,'' actress Gabrielle Union wrote. "Wegotchu."

"Sending you love and praying for God to give you and your family all the strength you may need during this time,'' singer and actress Jennifer Lopez wrote.

"Soulmates forever! We are all sending you, your babies and your family the brightest most protective and loving collective unified light beautiful sister,'' singer Alicia Keys responded.

Tributes to Hussle poured in from artists, fans, athletes and politicians after news of his death.

Police Chief Michel Moore said at a news conference Tuesday that suspect Eric Holder, 29, a suspected gang member, and Hussle got into an argument at the clothing store before the shooting. Holder then left the store, returned with a gun and opened fire, Moore said.