Nike is postponing the release of the latest sneaker they created in collaboration with rapper Travis Scott following the tragedy at his recent concert.

“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” the company said in an online statement.

Ten people have now died, including three children, due to a crowd surge at Scott’s Nov. 5 concert at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

During the outdoor show, people in the tightly packed, 50,000-person crowd began to compress toward the stage, officials said, causing a panic and leading to a dangerous crush.

More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed against Scott and the festival organizers. One suit, filed on behalf of a concertgoer who allegedly "suffered serious bodily injuries” during the concert, criticizes Scott and the festival organizers for not stopping the show despite allegedly being aware of the dangerous crowd situation.

"So many people were hurt, and so few emergency personnel were provided by defendants, that patrons themselves had to conduct CPR on their fellow concertgoers," the suit alleges. "Yet defendants made the conscious decision to let the show go on, despite the extreme risk of harm to concertgoers that was escalating by the moment."

Scott’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, issued a statement after the tragedy saying that they were not aware of what was going on during the concert.

"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," she wrote on Instagram.

Scott also issued a statement on Twitter the day after the incident, saying he was “absolutely devastated by what took place.”

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he said. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

He continued, “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”

Nike and Scott have collaborated on multiple sneaker designs. The launch of their latest collaboration had been planned for Dec. 16.