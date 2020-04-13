The widow of NHL player Colby Cave, who died over the weekend after suffering a brain bleed, paid homage to her late husband Sunday in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

“To my best friend & love of my life, Colby My heart is shattered,” she captioned a trio of black-and-white photos of her holding him in his hospital bed.

“The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable. You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me,” she continued.

Colby Cave, 25, was a forward with the Edmonton Oilers. Emily Cave says she was having trouble wrapping her head around the fact her husband has died after less than one year of marriage.

“I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary. Although, every cell in my body is lost without you, I promise to continue to make you proud,” she wrote. “You were the best friend, husband, doggy daddy, and oh how I wished to see you as a baby daddy. I’ll see you again soon, Colb. You’ll be in heaven meeting me with a warm wet kiss.

“You’ll be with me every step of the way. I don’t want to stop writing just like I didn’t want to stop holding you this morning at the hospital. You are my everything. You always will be. Thank you for now being the best Guardian Angel. Just as you ended your vows, I am going to end with one word, AGAPE.”

Last week, Emily Cave made an emotional plea after the young hockey pro was placed into a medically induced into a coma following surgery in a Toronto hospital to remove a colloid cyst that was applying pressure to his brain.

“Please wake up. Please wake up. It’s all I can keep asking, 'he’s going to wake up right?'” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a pair of photos of her husband. “We need a miracle.”

Cave was a native of Battleford, Saskatchewan. After reaching the NHL with the Boston Bruins, he was picked up by Edmonton during the 2018-19 season and played in 11 games with the Oilers in 2019-20.