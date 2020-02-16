Sign up for our newsletter

Congratulations are in order for football bigwig J.J. Watt and soccer star Kealia Ohai!

The Houston Texans defensive end shared dozens of photos from the gorgeous ceremony on Saturday night, showcasing the special day in all of its glory.

“Best day of my life,” he captioned the first carousel of photos. “Without question.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Watt continued to share photos of their wedding on Instagram, including shots during the day, the stunning, venue, and some special moments during the reception.

The NFL star opted to leave his second carousel of images sans a caption, letting the photos of their special day speak for themselves.

According to People, the sports stars got married at The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons resort, in a romantic ceremony on Saturday evening. Surrounded by family, friends, and teammates, the two provided plenty of fun for their guests with a photobooth, live band, and a poolside afterparty.

Watt and Ohai have been engaged since May of 2019. The Houston Texans star popped the question by the seaside after dating for over three years. The newly-weds were introduced by Watt’s former teammate, Brian Crushing, who is married to Ohai’s sister, Megan. They went public officially in 2017, and the rest is history!

The wedding announcement has received plenty of congratulatory messages on social media for the happy couple.

The Houston Texans commented on Watt’s announcement, writing, “Congrats! ❤️💙”

The groom’s teammate Lamar Miller shared the Texas love with Watt, writing, “Congrats bro!!”

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander chimed in on the post, commenting, “Congratulations!!!! ❤️❤️”

Hopefully the bride and groom can fit in a honeymoon before the off-season is over!