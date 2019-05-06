Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 6, 2019

Doctors were uncertain whether Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Shazier would ever be able to walk again when he suffered a spinal injury in 2017 during a game.

This past weekend, Shazier wasn't just walking — he was getting down on the dance floor at his own wedding.

The 26-year-old linebacker continued his inspiring recovery at his wedding to Michelle Rodriguez on Friday night in Pittsburgh.

The couple, who have a 4-month-old son together, were all smiles as they got on the floor at their reception to the sounds of Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It."

The joyous night came 17 months after Shazier suffered a spinal contusion following a collision during a "Monday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery days later.

It was the latest uplifting moment for Shazier, who was one of the most inspiring stories of the 2018 NFL Draft when he walked across the stage to announce the Steelers' first-round pick.

As Shazier works toward his goal of one day getting back on the field, he posted a video in April of himself doing a box jump in the gym.

The Steelers last week put Shazier on the physically unable to perform list for the 2019 season, but he is not giving up on the dream of one day returning.

"I definitely want to play," Shazier told reporters in January. "I try to tell people at the end of the day, just because I got hurt, doesn’t mean I lost the love of the game of football. I love football so much. I just care about the game. I really feel like the game has taken me places I never expected to go."