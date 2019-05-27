Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 27, 2019, 4:42 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

She said yes!

NFL player J.J. Watt and soccer star Kealia Ohai are engaged, the couple confirmed via social media on Sunday.

Watt, a defensive end for the Houston Texans, shared photos of the moment he popped the question against a romantic seaside backdrop.

“I’m the luckiest man in the world,” he captioned the sweet pictures.

Ohai, who captains the pro soccer team The Houston Dash, also celebrated the exciting news on Instagram.

“Still can’t believe I get to be with you forever,” she wrote. “I love you @jjwatt.”

Watt, 30, and Ohai, 27, have been dating for about three years.

They met thanks to a family connection: Ohai’s sister, Megan, is married to Watt’s former Houston Texans teammate, Brian Cushing.

"I love every minute I get to spend with you," Ohai recently wrote to Watt on Twitter. Jeff Kravitz / Getty images

Since the duo went public with their relationship in 2016, Watt and Ohai have been sharing adorable photos of the sweetest moments from their relationship.

“I love every minute I get to spend with you,” Ohai wrote in a birthday message to Watt earlier this year. “You’re the only person I can laugh with at 5 am cleaning up piles of dog poop off our bathroom floor.”

Between prepping for the 2019 NFL season and doing charitable work with his JJ Watt Foundation, Watt is busier than ever these days. Now, the groom-to-be can add wedding planning to the list.

Congratulations to the happy couple!