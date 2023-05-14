2 dead and 5 injured in Arizona shooting

Two people are dead and five others were injured in a shooting the night of Saturday, May 14 in Yuma, Arizona, police said.

Officers with the Yuma Police Department responded to a shooting at a location in the 3800 block of S. J Edward Drive at around 10:54 p.m.

Seven victims, all male, were found with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

A third victim, a 16-year-old boy, was flown from Yuma Regional Medical Center to Phoenix to get treatment for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The other victims, a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, all had nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to the police department, there were “several off duty law enforcement officers” in the area who assisted with the shooting.

There are no suspects in custody in connection with the shooting as of Sunday. Police continue to investigate the incident, as well as a possible motive.

The Yuma Police Department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward, adding that if it leads to an arrest, a cash reward of up to $1,000 may be offered.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.