The wreath placed on Queen Elizabeth II’s casket at her funeral on Monday included flowers from her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip.

The flowers were selected by her son King Charles III.

“The wreath of flowers will include: At His Majesty The King’s request, the wreath contains flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement prior to the funeral on Sept. 19.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Phil Noble / AFP Pool via Getty Images

“This includes foliage chosen for its symbolism: Rosemary for remembrance; Myrtle, the ancient symbol of a happy marriage, and cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle in Her Late Majesty’s wedding bouquet in 1947; And English oak, which symbolises the strength of love.”

The queen and her husband, who died in 2021, were married for nearly 74 years.

The wreath also featured other flowers that had a connection to the royal family.

“Also included are: Scented pelargoniums; garden roses; autumnal hydrangea; sedum; dahlias; and scabious, all in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, to reflect the Royal Standard, on which it sits,” the palace said.

“Again at His Majesty’s request, the wreath is made in a totally sustainable way, in a nest of English moss and oak branches, and without the use of floral foam.”

There was also an envelope on the wreath with a note in it from the new king. It said, "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R," the palace said Monday.

That note recalled the queen leaving a note on her husband's coffin at his funeral.