World leaders react to Queen Elizabeth II's death

Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-serving monarch, passed away on Thursday. At the time of her death, the 96-year-old monarch was at Balmoral Castle, the royal castle in Scotland she used as a summer retreat. According to Buckingham Palace, she was surrounded by members of the royal family.

In reaction to her death, the queen's family, world leaders and celebrities alike have offered their heartfelt sympathies while also reflecting on her seven decades of service.

King Charles III

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” he wrote in a statement shared on the official royal family Twitter account.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss

"Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our Country has grown and flourished under her reign. In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the world to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service. It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth leaves a great legacy,” she said before adding, “God save the King.”

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron

"At this solemn and profoundly sad time for our country, the Commonwealth and the world, I offer His Majesty The King and the whole Royal Family, my heartfelt condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II," he wrote in a tweet which a longer statement attached which called her death a "solemn and profoundly sad time" for the United Kingdom.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era," the Bidens wrote in a joint statement on the official White House page and shared later on Twitter. "In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity."

Former American President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama

"Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service," wrote in a Tweet that was also shared by his wife Michelle Obama. "Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time.

Former President Bill Clinton

"My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service," he wrote.

Hillary Clinton

"Few individuals in the history of humanity have led their people with such steadiness and grace as Queen Elizabeth," she shared in a separate post shared on Twitter with a link to a joint statement with her husband Bill Clinton. "My condolences to everyone mourning her passing today, and the end of an era."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

"With the passing of Queen Elizabeth the Second, an historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end," he wrote in a statement shared on the official prime minister of Australia's website. "The Government and the people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are grieving for a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother—the person whom for so long was their greatest inner strength.

French President Emmanuel Macron

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years," he wrote in a tweet. "I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church

According to Vatican News, the pope offered his condolences to King Charles III via telegram, writing, “Deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, I offer heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty, the Members of the Royal Family, the People of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

In a series of Tweets shared in a thread, the Canadian prime minister addressed the queen’s passing.

“It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives — and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history,” the prime minister wrote in one post. In a subsequent tweet, he linked to his full statement.

Former President George W. Bush

"Laura and I were honored to have known Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," he wrote in a post shared to Instagram. "She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit. Spending time at Buckingham Palace and having tea with Her Majesty — and her Corgis — is among our fondest memories of the presidency. Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow. Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign. Americans, in particular, appreciate her strong and steadfast friendship. Laura and I join our fellow citizens in sending our heartfelt condolences to the Royal family and the British people."

Former Vice President Mike Pence

"@Karen Pence and I were saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," he remarked on Twitter. "Queen Elizabeth’s incredible life of service and devotion to country as the longest serving Monarch in British history will be celebrated for generations to come."

Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Russian leader addressed a letter to King Charles III, who ascended the throne upon his mother’s death.

“Please accept my deep condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” he wrote in a letter shared on the Kremlin website. The most important events of the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.”

Rania Al Abdullah, Queen of Jordan

"With a heavy heart we bid farewell to an icon of selfless dedication and unwavering commitment, a queen who embodied the traits of a faithful and devoted sovereign," the queen shared on Twitter. "The reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will forever be remembered. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

Charles Michel, President of the European Council

"We will do our part to carry on her legacy. Her special legacy of building bridges … and of building trust among nations," he tweeted with an added link to a longer statement.