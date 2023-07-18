Bison attacks, seriously injures woman at North Dakota national park

A Minnesota woman visiting Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota last weekend was severely injured by a bison at Painted Canyon Trailhead, according to park officials.

At approximately 11 a.m. on July 15, park staff were notified of the incident with park rangers, Billings County Sheriff and emergency medical services subsequently arriving on the scene, a press release said.

Medical staff treated the women and took her to an area hospital for additional care, the release said. The woman was then transferred to another hospital in serious but stable condition.

According to the release, the woman sustained “significant injuries” to her abdomen and foot.

No further information has been released at this time and the incident is currently under investigation.

“Park staff send their sincere well wishes to her and her family as she continues to receive care and recover,” park officials said in the release.

Park officials reminded that bison are “large, powerful, and wild,” adding that they can “turn quickly and can easily outrun humans.” Bulls can also be aggressive, officials added, during rutting season, which takes place from mid-July through August.

"Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time," the release warned. "Park regulations require that visitors stay at least 25 yards (the length of two full-sized busses) away from large animals such as bison, elk, deer, pronghorn, and horses."

If a visitor happens to come upon one of the aforementioned animals, officials advise avoiding interaction and to turn around and walk in the other direction.

Just days later on July 17, a 47-year-old woman was charged and gored by a bison in a field in Yellowstone National Park, leaving her with significant injuries to her chest and abdomen.

The woman and another person were walking near the Lake Lodge Cabins hotel when they encountered the two bison, a news release said. When they turned to leave, one of the bison charged and gored the woman.

The woman was subsequently taken to a medical center 165 miles away via helicopter.

The incident is also under investigation.