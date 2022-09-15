This is where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried

When Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest after her funeral on Sept. 19, she will be reunited with her husband of more than 70 years and past family members.

Queen Elizabeth will be buried at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her father, King George VI, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, are already buried there, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

After his death last year, Prince Philip's coffin was placed in the 200-year-old Royal Vault beneath St. George's Chapel, but it will be moved to the chapel to lie alongside Queen Elizabeth's.

The days leading up to the burial will include a period of national mourning and a state funeral for the late queen. In recent days, the queen's casket has traveled from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the beloved estate where she died, stopping at multiple locations before arriving at Buckingham Palace.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it arrives at Buckingham Palace. Wiktor Szymanowicz / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

From Buckingham Palace, her family members accompanied her casket in a solemn procession to Westminster Hall, where the queen will lie in state for five days to allow the public to pay their respects to the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

A national public holiday has been declared in the United Kingdom for Sept. 19 in honor of the queen.

On that day, the funeral will begin at 5:45 a.m. EST, when King Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and other royals escort the queen's casket to Westminster Abbey.

The state funeral service will begin at 6:00 a.m. EST and run for just an hour. The funeral will be attended by more than 2,000 people.

The coffin will then be transferred to Windsor Castle, where St. George's Chapel is located. A televised committal service will be attended by more than 800 people.

At 2:30 p.m. EST, Queen Elizabeth will be buried in a private ceremony.

This is the first time a state funeral has been held in the United Kingdom since 1965, when former prime minister Winston Churchill died.