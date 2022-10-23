Washington woman letting her dog out for a walk fights off black bear

A woman in Washington was injured after she fought off an adult female black bear when she let her dog out on the morning of October 22.

According to a statement from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, officers received a report of an incident between a human and black bear around 7 a.m. at a home near Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island in Leavenworth, Washington.

After the woman had let her dog out that morning, the black bear charged her. Though the woman ultimately fought off the bear, the encounter left her with non-life-threatening injuries. She is receiving medical care for her injuries sustained at a hospital in Wenatchee.

“She didn’t see it coming, so she could not make herself big, clap her hands, yell at the bear, wave her arms — those are the things we usually tell people to do,” wildlife biologist Rich Beausoleil told KING-TV, an NBC affiliate in Seattle. “But if the bear knocks you down, then yes, your solution is to fight and it was just instinct for her. She just turned around and popped it right in the nose. And she said when the bear did that, it kind of shook and it took off running.”

WDFW shared an update on the bear as well, explaining that later that morning they had located and “lethally removed” the adult black bear near where the incident occurred. The affiliate said that the bear was likely put down because she was overweight and was getting into garbage near other homes.

Two cubs, who were approximately 9-months-old, were also captured and transported to PAWS Wildlife Center, a wildlife rehabilitation facility.

“We are extremely thankful that the victim is receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter,” Captain Mike Jewell said. “Public safety is our priority; our officers and staff were quick to mobilize to locate the animal and secure the scene.”

Since 1970, there have only been 19 other human-black bear encounters documented that caused injuries in the state of Washington. There is only one recorded fatal black bear attack on a human in the state, which was reported in 1974.

Though bears generally tend to avoid people, in order to minimize the risk of injury, if an individual comes across a black bear in the wild the WDFW suggests to make it known that you're a human by standing up and waving your hands above your head, talking in a low voice, backing away from the bear, avoiding direct eye contact, and not running away.

For general outdoor safety, the WDFW also recommends to make noise and leash your animals while you are hiking, be aware of your surroundings at all times, and carry bear spray and knowing how to properly use it.