Video captures ‘insane’ moment whale breaches and lands on boat

A boater had a whale of an encounter off the coast of Massachusetts on Sunday that was caught on camera.

A stunning video captured a humpback whale breaching the surface and landing on a 19-foot boat in a wild scene that occurred off the coast of White Horse Beach in Plymouth, according to NBC10 Boston.

The whale slammed into the bow of the boat before bouncing back into the water. A photo also captured the frightening moment before impact.

No injuries were reported, and the boat only sustained light damage and was able to return to the boat ramp without any assistance.

"It was insane, the guy was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, that’s all," bystander Ryder Parkhurst told NBC10. "Pops up, bang ... right on the bow of the guy’s boat.

“I just saw the boat go freaking flying, it was crazy,” he continued. “It was nuts. I couldn’t believe the thing was still floating.”

Another boat was bumped by a whale in the same area two days earlier, according to NBC10. An abundance of bait fish attracted the whales along with several boats filled with people fishing.