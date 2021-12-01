Victims of Michigan school shooting include 14-year-old and senior about to graduate

A devastated Michigan community is mourning the loss of a senior who had been accepted to several colleges, a junior football player and a freshman volleyball player who were killed in a school shooting on Tuesday.

Those three students were killed and eight others were injured when the suspected gunman, a 15-year-old sophomore, opened fire on his classmates at Oxford High School, according to police.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, and Hana St. Juliana, 14, were identified as the victims by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Eight others were wounded, including a teacher, and three of them remain in critical condition on Wednesday morning.

Those in critical condition include a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head and a 14-year-old girl wounded in the neck and chest who is on a ventilator, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a news conference Tuesday.

People hug during a vigil at Lake Pointe Community Church in Lake Orion, Michigan, on Tuesday after a shooting at Oxford High School killed three and wounded eight. JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP via Getty Images

Baldwin's family told NBC affiliate WDIV that the senior had been accepted to multiple colleges, including some with a full scholarship.

“It’s just surreal. Traumatizing. She touched so many people," her grandmother told WDIV.

Myre was a standout tight end and linebacker on the school's football team, while St. Juliana was a player on the freshman volleyball team.

The suspected gunman has not been publicly identified and is not talking to police, authorities said. He fired at least a dozen rounds from a semi-automatic pistol. Police were able to apprehend him with seven rounds left in his gun less than five minutes after the first of more than a hundred 911 calls, the sheriff's office said.

"They went in and searched out the threat, they went to the gunshots," Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said at a news conference Tuesday. "That interrupted I believe what potentially could have been seven more victims."

A 15-year-old student at Oxford High School fatally shot three students and wounded eight others on Tuesday. WDIV

Investigators said the gun was purchased by the boy's father last week on Black Friday, and the teen had posted photos practicing with it.

"This was a recent weapon purchased," McCabe said. "That he had been shooting with it and had posted pictures of a target and the weapon ... that’s all part of what’s being looked at.”

McCabe added that there were no warning signs or threats that reached police ahead of the shooting.

The teen is being held in a juvenile detention center and has not been charged, but the county prosecutor said her office will "issue appropriate charges quickly."