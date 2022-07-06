Here's what we know of the deceased victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

One day after seven people were killed at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, the names of those killed are being released, as are more details of who they were, and who they have left behind.

On Tuesday, the Lake County Coroner’s Office released the names of six of the seven deceased during a press conference. The shooting occurred at 10:30 a.m. on July Fourth when a gunman dressed in women’s clothing opened fire on a crowd of celebrators from the rooftop of a business building.

“It is with a heavy heart that I bring to you the names of the victims of that tragedy,” Coroner Jennifer Banek said during the press conference.

Here's what we know so far of the deceased victims:

Katherine Goldstein, 64 years old

Katherine Goldstein with her husband, Craig. Courtesy Goldstein family

Goldstein was mother to daughters Cassie and Alana. She was married to husband Craig Goldstein.

Irina McCarthy, 35 years old

Irina McCarthy is listed as one of the victims of the shooting, as is Kevin McCarthy. According to DePaul University, where Irina and Kevin graduated, the two were married and leave behind a son, Aiden.

Kevin McCarthy, 37 years old

As previously stated, Kevin McCarthy is listed as one of the victims and is the husband of Irina McCarthy, who also died in the mass shooting. He leaves behind a son, Aiden.

Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63 years old

Sundheim was identified as one of the victims of the attack by her synagogue after the shooting.

Jacki Sundheim, one of the victims of the shooting in Highland Park shooting. TODAY

“It is with immeasurable sadness that we let you know that our beloved Jacki Sundheim was one of the victims murdered today at the Highland Park Parade. Jacki was a lifelong congregant of NSCI and a cherished member of NSCI’s staff team for decades,” the synagogue said in a statement. “There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death and sympathy for her family and loved ones.”

Stephen Straus, 88 years old

Straus was one of the victims during the July 4 shooting. Courtesy Stephen Straus family

Straus was a financial advisor, father of two and grandfather to four grandchildren, according to the New York Times.

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78 years old

Nicolas Toledo, the grandfather who died in the parade shooting. TODAY

According to the New York Times, Toledo had been resistant to going to the parade. However, because his disabilities required the round-the-clock presence of another person, he was brought along by family members who did not want to miss out on the festivities. He suffered three gunshot wounds and

“We realized our grandfather was hit. We saw blood and everything splattered onto us,” Xochil Toledo, his granddaughter, told the New York Times.

The seventh victim has not yet been identified.