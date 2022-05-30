Like many others in Hawaii, Yonemitsu’s family wasn’t placed in incarceration camps. People of Japanese ancestry made up over one-third of the population, and the idea of incarcerating them was deemed impractical. But he got a chance to see what mainlanders experienced when he visited the incarceration camps Rohwer and Jerome in Arkansas with other soldiers from Company L.

“I was appalled on arrival at Jerome to see the barbed wire fencing and machine-gun equipped towers that encircled the camp,” Yonemitsu told TODAY. “A large number of the internees were American citizens, and some internees were from Hawaii. In spite of their meager resources, they welcomed us with a feast that brought fond memories of home.”

Even today, Yonemitsu has a witty sense of humor and a contagious laugh. He started writing a memoir for his family in his 80s — his youngest grandchild is only 7, which serves as motivation for keeping his story alive, his daughter said.

“He writes his own personal memory,” Hope Yonemitsu said. “But he said that he actually had to refer to books to know what his individual experience actually meant to the greater effort because at that time … communication was so different.”

Terry Shima, a Nisei soldier from Hawaii, served in the 442nd. Courtesy Terry Shima

Like Iwao Yonemitsu, Terry Shima, now 100 years old, was born and raised in Hawaii without mass incarceration. He served in the 442nd but didn’t fight in active combat because Germany surrendered the day his troopship arrived in Italy.

Nisei were expected to answer two loyalty questions when enlisting — question 27 asked if Nisei men were willing to serve in the armed forces of the United States on combat duty wherever ordered, and question 28 asked Nisei to swear allegiance to the U.S. and forswear allegiance to the Emperor of Japan. A group of young men earned the nickname “No-No Boys” for answering no to both these questions in protest.

“In Hawaii, we had the same questions asked of us that we had to answer, but we were not behind barbed wire, so that affected us in a very different way,” Shima said. “To many of the Nisei, that is a nonquestion, because there’s no relationship between the Emperor of Japan and ourselves.”

A living legacy

The impact of the Nisei soldier experience extends beyond veterans to the generations that followed.

Teachers get a tour of the Nisei Soldier Experience exhibit at the National Museum of the U.S. Army Courtesy National Veterans Network

Sato-Yamazaki’s work is personal — her grandparents were incarcerated in Arkansas and her grandfather served in the 442nd.

“All of us have American stories to tell,” Sato-Yamazaki said. “We are part of a larger effort to get the AAPI or Asian American Pacific Islander stories and narratives and to get that out to people to understand that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been here for generations and have contributed to the fabric of the society.”

Many Nisei families, but not all, wanted their children to assimilate into mainstream society following the war. There was an emphasis on putting the bad times of the war in the past and moving onward and upward. Sato-Yamazaki’s parents and aunts all have American first and middle names, a hallmark of this postwar attitude. Sato-Yamazaki grew up eating hamburgers and hot dogs and felt disconnected from her Japanese heritage.

A shift came with the fourth generation, known as Yonsei, she said — the grandchildren of the veterans.

We are part of a larger effort ... to get that out to people to understand that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been here for generations and have contributed to the fabric of the society. Christine Sato-Yamazaki EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL VETERANS NETWORK

“We absolutely grew up knowing nothing about what happened to our families, that was very common,” Sato-Yamazaki said. “But I think it was our generation that was much more curious — we were the ones asking questions, we wanted to know what happened to our grandparents.”

The Civil Liberties Act of 1988 gave surviving Japanese Americans $20,000 in reparations and a formal apology by President Ronald Reagan. Sato-Yamazaki was living with her grandparents when they received the reparations and apology letter. The apology letter was a lot more significant than the money to Japanese American families, she said.

Shima served as executive director of the Japanese American Veterans Association for a decade and preserved the legacy of the Nisei soldier experience by speaking to students of all ages in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area.

“What the 100th and the 442nd and the MIS did resounds into the next generation and into generations to come,” Shima said.

Terry Shima salutes at a ceremony honoring Japanese Veterans at the National Japanese American Memorial. Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

One of the most famous moments highlighting the legacy of the Nisei soldier experience is President Harry Truman’s remarks to the 442nd RCT on July 15, 1946.

“You fought not only the enemy, but you fought prejudice — and you have won,” the 33rd U.S. president said.

Truman met with the Nisei veterans in the rain, a symbolic appreciation for their service despite feeling like foreigners in the country they fought for.

“What he did by that statement is that he removed from the table this stigma of disloyalty that was placed there when war began by Roosevelt,” Shima said.

It was this, Shima believes, that led to the signing of Executive Order 9981 — the desegregation of the armed forces in 1948.

“It leveled the playing field for all minorities and for everyone because what it says is that there shall be equality of treatment and opportunity for all persons in the armed forces without regard to race, color, religion, or national origin,” Shima said. “If it were not for this order, it would continue to be a white man’s army, a white man’s military, you would not see as many minorities in the top ranks.”

Aside from her work with NVN, Sato-Yamazaki is sharing her grandparent’s legacy in a personal way by educating her son.

“When he learned that his grandparents were put into the camp, he was angry when he was little,” Sato-Yamazaki said. “But when he heard that America apologized, that meant a lot to him. And I think that apology wasn’t just for the generation, for the wrong, but it’s something that I think helps the next generation and future generations to understand that a wrong was committed but our country did apologize.”