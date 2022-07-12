US sailor, 22, dies aboard California-docked aircraft carrier

A sailor died over the weekend onboard an aircraft carrier in Southern California, the U.S. Navy said.

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, died Sunday morning as the USS Carl Vinson was docked at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, the Navy said.

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins. U.S. Navy

The Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department responded to the incident and declared the sailor deceased, NBC San Diego reported.

An investigation into the cause of his death is still underway. The Navy said there were no indications of suicide or foul play.

Collins joined the Navy in 2019 and had attended Information Warfare Training in Pensacola, Florida, before reporting aboard the Carl Vinson in Oct. 2020, the Navy said.

“My deepest condolences go out to the Collins family in this time of tragic loss,” Capt. P. Scott Miller, commanding officer of the USS Carl Vinson, said in a statement. “As shipmates we grieve the untimely passing of a talented young man.”

The Navy said the Carl Vinson’s psychologist, chaplains, and a deployed resiliency counselor were providing support services to the crew, including individual counseling and support groups.

It said sailors had also been notified of shore-based resources, including counseling.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.