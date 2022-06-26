400,000 umbrellas sold at Costco recalled for risk of fire, burn injuries

Costco has recalled about 400,000 of SunVilla Corporation’s Solar LED Market Umbrellas, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The commission reported the recall on June 23 and said it also applies to an additional 33,000 umbrellas sold in Canada.

According to the report, the lithium-ion batteries in the umbrella’s solar panels could possibly overheat and cause a fire or hazardous burns.

The recalled 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella with LED lights on the arms of the umbrella. CSPC.gov

There have been at least six reports of the batteries overheating, the commission said. In three reports, the solar panels caught fire indoors. One smoke inhalation injury has also been reported.

All 10-inch Solar LED Market Umbrellas, which Costco has exclusively sold since December 2020, are involved in the recall. Costco had been selling the umbrellas nationwide in their warehouses and online before pulling the product in May.

The commission encourages all customers who purchased these umbrellas to stop using them immediately and remove the solar panel puck that contains the lithium-ion battery. The panel is located at the top of the umbrellas and has a black cover that either says “YEEZE” or “YEEZE 1.”

The solar panel puck, which contains the battery, located at the top of the umbrella. CSPC.gov

Customers should not charge the puck with the AC adapter that comes with the product. They should also store the puck in a cool place, away from the sun and any combustible materials.

Costco and SunVilla are currently contacting all known customers who have purchased the umbrella. Costco did not immediately return a request for comment from TODAY.

Any customer who bought a 10-inch Solar LED Market Umbrella can return the product and the puck to any Costco Warehouse and receive a full refund.

If a customer is not able to visit a store, then they can contact Costco to receive instructions about their refund.

